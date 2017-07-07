Selena Gomez's New Track "Fetish" Is Coming Out July 13

Much like Selena Gomez began teasing her new song, “Bad Liar,” the songstress is now dropping hints about an upcoming project.

On Friday, the social media queen dropped three corresponding photos in quick succession with the caption “JULY 13.” The middle photo looks like an album cover for "Fetish," which is presumably her next single. It shows Gomez standing in front of a fuming car looking positively unbothered.

The day before, Gomez dropped three similar pics with just one word accompanying them: "FETISH."

As we learned back when Gomez released her “Bad Liar” film, “Fetish” is likely her next song, and it looks like there will be a retro-themed music video to go along with it.

In one of the photos from Thursday, which quickly totaled up over one million likes in less an hour, Gomez sits cross-legged in the middle of the street with grocery bags on either side of her. The fresh-faced star, dressed in a yellow maxi and white sneakers, pushes her hair behind her ears as she stares into the camera.

In a fourth Thursday shot, which may or may not have to do with “Fetish,” the singer is wearing a pink gingham top while riding a scooter that reads “Love.”

Something worth noting about Gomez's latest trio of Instagrams? The album cover teases a featured artist—rapper Gucci Mane.

Here’s to hoping we don’t have much longer to wait before Gomez drops her new music. If “Bad Liar” is any indication, it’s sure to be a sensation.