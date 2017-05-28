Selena Gomez Drops Major Hints About Next Season of 13 Reasons Why

Selena Gomez is "so excited" for season 2 of her Netflix mini-series, and after hearing these (minor) spoilers, we are too! Don't worry, though—she didn't give too much away, just enough to keep us on the hook.

In a recent interview with Seattle radio station Movin' 92.5, the 24-year-old producer of the hit show 13 Reasons Why discussed what fans can expect in the coming season. The first 13 episodes of the show were a huge success, but they were also met with some controversy and a lot of questions about what happened to the characters.

"For season 2, we elaborate more on some of those questions and the stories and the resolution, if you will, of what some of these kids have gone through so—and are going through," Gomez explained in her interview.

The "Same Old Love" singer also admits she's been surprised by the script for the second season: "I was in the writers' room the other day, and they're working so hard and it's going to come together. I was sitting there at the table, like, 'Wait, what happened?!' Almost like freaking out. I'm so excited. It's going to be great."

Now we just need a release date for what's sure to be an epic second season.