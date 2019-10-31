Selena Gomez Shared the Most Adorable (and Spooky!) Halloween Throwback
Can Mandy Teefey design our costumes, too?
Selena Gomez has been hamming it up for the camera for decades, beginning back in 2002 with her time on Barney. But off-set, it turns out she was just as theatrical — on Halloween, at least.
The singer shared a sweet throwback from Halloweens past with her 159 million followers on Thursday. “Honestly my mom really killed it on my costumes growing up... Happy halloween!,” Gomez captioned a photo of herself circa 2000 in a witchy black dress with lace sleeves designed to look like spiderwebs, a webbed collar with a large gold spider enclosure, and a voluminous ‘do.
Spooky! (But mostly just cute.)
No word on what Gomez has in store this Halloween — perhaps she’ll draw inspiration from baby Selena’s icy blue shadow situation — but she already killed the costume game earlier this year when she channeled a ‘90s era Jennifer Aniston, down to the tiny tinted shades.
We know it’s late notice, but can we please commission Mandy Teefey for our costumes, too?