Selena Gomez Paired Her Floral Easter Dress with an Unexpected Accessory

Selena Gomez knows how to do Easter Sunday right. The singer was spotted heading to church service on the holiday wearing the perfect springy look.

Gomez wore a light blue scoop-neck Reformation dress ($248; thereformation.com) with buttons down the front and a dainty pink floral print throughout. The frock featured floaty cap sleeves and hit just below her knee, perfect for an Easter church service (shop similar here and here). But it’s what Gomez paired it with that was really surprising.

LALO/Premiere/BACKGRID

The singer, whose on-again off-again relationship with Justin Bieber continues to make headlines, pulled on a slouchy Free People cardigan ($398; freepeople.com) that’s actually been her go-to accessory as of late. Keeping with the dressed-down vibe, the completed the look with white lace-up sneakers (similar here) and a slicked-back ponytail, accessorizing simply with gold hoop earrings (similar here).

Equally interesting, Gomez appeared to be carrying a dog-eared book and stickered notebook into the church. Perhaps the service is so good, she wanted to take notes?