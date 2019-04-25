Selena Gomez Just Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance of 2019

Selena Gomez has stepped out on the red carpet for the first time in months — and it's all to support a good cause.

On Thursday, the singer made a rare appearance at WE Day California, an event that celebrates young people who are committed to social causes. Gomez has been regularly attending the annual event since 2014, and hosted it in 2017.

"I just know everyone that's a part of this organization for years now, and I've witnessed what they do and how they celebrate young kids that are changing the world completely, one step at a time and I come here and cry at least twice while I'm here," she told ET on the red carpet.

For the event, Gomez wore a tea-length Christian Dior dress with a pair of Tamara Mellon pumps, rounding out her look with purple cat-eye liner and her hair in a bun.

Last October, Gomez was hospitalized for an emotional breakdown, and slowly began returning to the spotlight this year. In January, she posted on Instagram for the first time in three months, writing that the last year was "a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth."

Yesterday, she appeared on Coach's Dream It Real podcast, and discussed how 2018 was a time of real growth, and reflected on how helpful therapy has been for her.

"I am a believer of therapy," she said. "I think that I have had opportunities where I kinda reflect on the younger me, and I think that a lot of the times I wished that I could hug my younger self. I wish I could have done and experienced a lot of things, maybe, a little differently."