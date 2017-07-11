Selena Gomez Teases Her New Song "Fetish" with First Audio Clip

Selena Gomez has been dropping hints about her new song "Fetish" for the past week and as the track's Thursday release date draws closer, she treated fans to the biggest tease yet. On Tuesday, Gomez posted a brief clip from the upcoming single's music video and we can already tell it's going to be a hit.

In the video, Gomez sings part of the song while the camera stays focused on just her lips. "Take it or leave it/ Baby take it or leave it/ But I know you won't leave it 'cause I know that you need it/ Look in the mirror but now look in the mirror/ Baby I see you clearer why you want to be nearer," she purrs on the track. So. good.

Gomez also posted two other Instagrams each with the same caption: "Fetish. Thursday." In the first 'gram, she sits on the kitchen floor in a gauzy yellow dress holding a rag next to a broken wine glass. In the next photo, she sits in the hallway near a bathroom in the same dress looking gorgeous as the sun beams down behind her.

Is it Thursday yet?