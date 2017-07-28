Selena Gomez Explains the Real-Life “Fetish” Behind Her Twisted Music Video: “I Do Weird Shit”

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez debuted the music video for her single, “Fetish,” complete with horror movie vibes, a candlelit dinner in the rain, and a creepy scene in a massive freezer. It’s a far cry from the Selena Gomez of yore, and it came with no explanation—until now.

In an interview with Dazed, Gomez and “Fetish” director Petra Collins discussed the inspiration behind her twisted new video, and it began with their mutual love of horror movies. “You came over in the middle of the day and found me in my living room sitting on a big teddy bear watching Chucky so casually and then you came and laid with me,” Gomez said.

selenagomez/Instagram

“I made it very clear to you that I didn’t see ‘Fetish’ how most people know the word at face value. When most people hear the word ‘Fetish,’ they think of S&M and all that sexual shit, but you didn’t. You knew why I loved it. You told me, ‘I think this song is about love, something crazy and complicated.’ I wanted the video to be contextualized,” the singer explained.

And while the video is rooted in horror vibes, Gomez’s performance took inspiration from her own “weird” behavior. “The kitchen scene was so liberating, to lose control of my body and lose sight of myself,” she said. “It felt so good. I remember being a little nervous, and when shit hit the wall—I just lost it and left myself in that scene. It was so cool.”

“I’m not saying I’ve ever done something similar to the kitchen scene in real life, but I can say right now, I do weird shit all the time when I’m alone in my house. It’s how I express myself!”

RELATED: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Coordinate in Monochromatic Looks for a Belated Birthday Brunch

And that ’70s-esque suburban neighborhood in which “Fetish” was set definitely looked familiar to Gomez. “I can tell you that neighborhood in the video looks exactly like the one I grew up in. I always felt like where I lived looked at the surface very innocent but I knew exactly what was going on behind each of the houses and [understood] that feeling of being isolated. I get it. There’s a reason there is no one else on the street in the video,” she said.

“With the way I grew up, I always felt like there was something inside of me that hadn’t been accessed. I hadn’t had the opportunity or confidence to find it. For so long I felt like I [wasn’t able] to do something like this, not because I don’t want to but because I lack that confidence. I have a lot of insecurities, but when I started working with you … We’re like sisters.”

RELATED: 10 Things You Need from Selena Gomez's "Fetish" Video

Read the full interview on Dazed.