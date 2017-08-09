Selena Gomez Is Set to Star in a New Woody Allen Film with Elle Fanning

Meghan Overdeep
Aug 09, 2017 @ 10:00 am

The summer of Selena continues! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Woody Allen's newest ingenue is none other than our latest cover girl, Selena Gomez.

Gomez will reportedly join Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet (of Call Me by Your Name fame) in Allen's still untitled upcoming film. Details on the project are slim, but THR can confirm that the movie will be released by Amazon Studios. Amazon was also behind Cafe Society, the Oscar-winning director's most recent film, starring Blake Lively and Kristen Stewart. Allen also worked with Gomez's pop star counterpart, Miley Cyrus, on 2016's Crisis in Six Scenes.

VIDEO: Behind the Cover: Selena Gomez

Allen, 81, is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. The Hollywood icon's next movie, Wonder Wheel, which stars Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet, is set to make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October.

The Allen project is undoubtedly Gomez's highest-profile movie role to date. The "Fetish" singer's previous gigs included an executive producer credit on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why, as well as starring roles in The Fundamentals of Caring, In Dubious Battle, and 2012's Spring Breakers.

We can't wait!

Show Transcript

Hey, look what I found in the pool? Okay, let me see. These questions. Perfect, I love questions. Don't you? Yes. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] What's the last thing you Googled? Actually, a Bible verse. What? Yeah. [UNKNOWN] What a good influence on our young. I don't Don't give me that. Alright, go ahead. What's one thing you've liberated from a set or a shoot? That I've actually inherited [CROSSTALK]? Perhaps it's come home with you. I got to keep my wand when I was on my show. Have you used your wand lately? No. It's in a pretty little frame, and I keep it somewhere special [CROSSTALK] If you get angry at someone can you just go, I. I wish. Curse you! [LAUGH] What's one accessory that gives you instant confidence? Surprisingly a nice little black dress. Just a simple Jen Anniston type of dress. Cuz you can look very minxy in those. Yeah. Mm-hm. Classy. What is the movie you will watch every single time? Serendipity>>Is it because it's so serendipidous>>Perhaps but I also adore Kate Beckinsale>>Do you like ice skating?>>No because I'm not good at it. Do you?>>No>>Ok>>And what are you reading right now>>I'm actually reading Feelers by Arian Huffington. There she is. That's it. There it was. Done. [NOISE]

