Selena Gomez Donates to Lupus Research with This Hopeful Message

Selena Gomez is supporting a cause that hits close to home.

Last August, the brunette beauty was forced to take a months-long music and social media hiatus after revealing that a diagnosis for autoimmune disease lupus was giving her debilitating symptoms like panic attacks, anxiety, and depression.

Now back from her break and doing better than ever while producing the upcoming Netflix series 13 Reasons Why and happily spending time with The Weeknd, the star is giving back to others who continue to suffer from the disease.

The "Hands to Myself" hitmaker revealed that she will be creating the Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research with a donation to the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California to start an initial research program examining complications that arise as a result of the illness as well as possible cures and treatments.

In a statement, the singer announced her partnership and her confidence in the future, saying, "I continue to be optimistic about the progress being made in lupus research and am proud to support the promising work at Keck School of Medicine."

"I am hopeful for the millions of us around the world that may benefit from this," the 24-year-old said.

RELATED: Selena Gomez Plants a Huge Kiss on The Weeknd Before Leaving Paris

The school also released a statement, People reports, with lead researcher and physiology and biophysics professor Janos Peti-Peterdi, M.D., PhD., saying, "Complications from systemic lupus cause serious damage, and we are hopeful that our research, with Selena's support, will help those affected by this disease lead full, healthy lives."