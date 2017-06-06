What Happens When Selena Gomez Is Told to Go on a Diet

Since Selena Gomez returned to the spotlight late last year, she's been stronger and more sure of herself than ever. But she's still human, of course, which means she still has difficulty sometimes speaking up for what she feels is right and what she truly wants.

However, one area in her life where she has learned to put her foot down is with work. "If anybody told me to go on a diet I don't think they'd be working with me anymore," she revealed Monday in an interview on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. "That's not how it's going to work. I think it's very overwhelming. I have a lot of amazing people around me, [Hillsong N.Y.C. pastor] Carl [Lentz] included, that kind of encourage me to know what's really good for the choices I make for myself."

Like so many of us, she finds it hard when those around her are telling her what to do and how to be more relatable, when in fact she doesn't know if that's what she wants to do and who she wants to be. "I want to do this, I want it to feel like this, very genuine and honest and raw and real and I kind of have to go with my gut, so it's hard," she said.

Gomez also divulged her reason for taking in the spotlight in moderation. "I haven't really been all over the place lately and that's kind of intentional," she said. "I think it's important to balance out where I am and I've been doing this for a really long time and my sanity has meant everything to me, and a lot of that is my faith."

"I took 90 days off," she continued. "I went away, I was very vocal about it because to me, where I get my confidence is my vulnerability. I can't sit there and pretend that everything is good because I've done that for years, and it doesn't really work for me."

