Selena Gomez Deleted Her SKIMS Post and Replaced It With a Taylor Swift One

Earlier today, between changing clothes, changing clothes again, and, yes, changing into different clothes, Selena Gomez posted an old-school mirror selfie shouting out Kim Kardashian's shapewear line, SKIMS. Well, the post didn't last very long, because Gomez pulled it from her Instagram Stories and quickly replaced it with a snapshot of herself with BFF Taylor Swift.

Gomez had written that the SKIMS bodysuit that she wore was "legit" and "so freaking comfortable." While she didn't give a reason for taking the post down, it got replaced with a snapshot of Gomez with Swift and her cat Benjamin Button along with a few choice comments. "My ride or die. I would die for this one," Gomez wrote. "Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life."

Entertainment Tonight notes that there's some history between Swift and Kardashian, which goes all the way back to 2016. Kardashian, if you recall, released a phone call featuring Swift speaking with Kanye West about the song "Famous." During that situation, Swift had called Kardashian's actions "character assassination."

Swift didn't offer any insights on her end, either, though she did praise her pal last week while she was promoting Cats.

"She came over, she played me the video. I'm so proud of her," Swift said during an appearance on New Music Daily With Zane Lowe. "She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff."

The feeling is mutual. Gomez spoke on just how important her friendships were during an interview with SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff.

"I have a lot of friends, but as far as the ones that are my every single day, they — I've said this a million times, but they've saved my life in a lot of ways," Gomez said. "And it's very rare to trust anyone, and especially in what I do, so I isolate myself a lot. And when certain people came into my life now, they're not affected by anything, they don't care about anything, they're enjoying me as who I am, and that's like, now, 12 years of friendship, and then my other friends, about eight years."