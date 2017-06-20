Selena Gomez Is a Total ‘70s Babe in Her Debut Coach Campaign

Where can we find a 1976 Plymoud Fury ‘cause we’d officially like to recreate Selena Gomez’s Coach campaign? Trust us, the wait was well worth it.

On Tuesday, the American brand introduced the singer as the face of its fall 2017 campaign and boy, are we pumped. Why, you ask? Well, to begin, Coach pieced together a dream team for the project. Behind the lens? Legendary photographer Steven Meisel. Karl Templer styled it. Fabien Baron provided creative direction. Pat McGrath hooked Gomez up with gorgeous, au naturel makeup. And Giudo Palau gave her super-fresh locks.

Courtesy of COACH

In the lead shot (above), the gorgeous 24-year-old sits inside the aforementioned car, looking as though her boyfriend (hey, The Weeknd) just picked her up before a long trip across the country. In fact, the whole thing is road trip inspired. Dreamy! “Selena is a rebel and a romantic, a dreamer and a doer who boldly charts her own course,” Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers said in a statement. “To me, she speaks to a generation; she connects.”

He’s right. Gomez has been speaking to us—in Coach, might we add!—since she announced a partnership with the brand last winter and later hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in an easy breezy and totally ‘70s-like floral dress.

“Coach was actually one of my first designer purchases,” Gomez told PeopleStyle. “Where I’m from in Texas, Coach was the must-have brand. I remember saving up with my cousin, Priscilla, to get matching wallets.”

🎵I was walking down the street the other day… #CoachxSelena #WhatsYourSwagger #CoachNY A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Jun 20, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

In addition to the photographic portfolio, the star also is front and center in a series of short films that highlight the season’s accessories and, interestingly, have a similar feel to her "Bad Liar" music video.

Watch her work the Swagger bag below:

As for whether we can expect her to deliver more killer street style looks, we’re angling towards yes. “As far as my daily look, it depends on my mood that day,” she said of her style. “I love a great pair of jeans and boots or sometimes I want to have a bit more fun with my look.”