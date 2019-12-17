Here's What You Need to Know If You Want to Date Selena Gomez

If you're interested in Selena Gomez, you might want to start taking some notes. She just dropped some important hints about what she's looking for in a romantic partner –and how to approach her in the first place.

In a new interview with Capital FM, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer responded to a query from Jason Derulo, a decidedly unexpected question from the Cats star.

"So what is your best advice to a man coming up to meet a woman for the first time? How do you like to be approached? What's the best approach?" Derulo asked, which appeared to take Selena off-guard. Peering out from behind her new blunt bangs, Selena delivered a very informative response.

"I like group situations," she said. "So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know. I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard, but that's usually the best way." You'd better be genuinely interested in Selena if you walk up to her, essentially. That's an important part of dating this pop star, as she lined out further during her radio segment.

"I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool," she said. "I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like show off-y. I love playful and adventurous, but really down to earth and cool."

But just because Selena opened up about possible ways to approach her, that doesn't mean she's particularly interested in dating at this time. After rumors swirled around her dating life earlier in October 2019 when she was spotted with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost, she was quick to cut down gossip about her relationship status at the time.

"I am not dating anyone. I’ve been single for two years. I’m on Gods [sic] timing not mine," she shared on Instagram.

With an album on the way in the form of Rare, Selena has a lot to focus on. Rare is due out on January 10, 2020.