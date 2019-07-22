Wait, Is Selena Gomez Dating?

A lot has changed for Selena Gomez over the past year or two — between health scares and professional coups — but the trajectory of her personal life has been less explicit.

Since splitting from on-and-off again boyfriend Justin Bieber for presumably the last time in early 2018 (he’s since wed model Hailey Baldwin), Gomez hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone. But according to an E! News source, her single status ~could~ change in the near future.

Image zoom Tony Barson/Getty Images

While there’s no prospective Mr. Gomez (yeah, he’s taking her name) right now, Selena’s "open to start putting herself out there again." That being said, her love life isn’t the priority right now. "She is taking everything day by day and focusing on herself and her music," the source continued.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's Maid of Honor Gown at Her Cousin's Wedding Was a Total Showstopper

As for her health and general well-being, Gomez appears to be thriving. "She has completely transformed her health and lifestyle. She has been making strides and improvements with her lupus and have had less flare-ups and symptoms,” the source shared. "Selena has been spending a lot of time with her family and friends, being low-key. She has also been writing new music in the studio and hoping to release something early next year. She is in a much better headspace and is really happy right now."