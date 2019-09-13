Selena Gomez's New Lob Shows Off Her Natural Curls

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has had a low-key summer. She took some time off to watch Shark Tank with friends, take a birthday trip to Italy, and go to a Kacey Musgraves concert. Honestly, this sounds like my ideal way to spend the summer. But even though she's been keeping a low profile, she still managed to change up her hair look, debuting a new curly lob with caramel ombré highlights.

Yesterday, Gomez's go-to hairstylist Marissa Marino hit Instagram to show off the star's new hairstyle, and I have to say, it's a great look for fall.

While Gomez often wears her hair in loose, beachy waves, her new lob brings out her natural curls — and they look amazing. Along with the cut, she also has some new face-framing caramel highlights starting around her mid-lengths. This ombré color perfectly compliments her chocolate brown roots, and is a great way to brighten up dark brown hair.

The star's fresh cut and color isn't a complete departure from her previous wavy bob, but it goes to show that you shouldn't underestimate the impact of a subtle hair change. Gomez's small tweaks have completely transformed her look just in time for the official start of fall.