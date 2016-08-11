Watch Selena Gomez Crash a Selenator's Fan-Video Recording Session

Selena Gomez is demonstrating once again why she’s one of the most beloved artists in the music biz. While on her Revival tour in Sydney, the 24-year-old decided to collaborate with Australian radio personalities Kyle and Jackie O to make one Selenator’s dreams of finally meeting the star a reality.

Die-hard Selena superfan Sophie has not only traveled to every single Australian city to see the “Hands to Myself” hitmaker, but she’s also flown all the way to Dallas, Texas, to see her idol perform.

In the video, the 22-year-old Australian native is in the middle of recording a fan video of “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” when Selena walks right into her bedroom, and she can’t believe her eyes!

In the epic "videobomb" a completely shocked and ecstatic Sophie starts crying when she sees her idol. She then hugs and takes selfies with the songstress, who thanks her for being the ultimate fan.

At the end of the two-minute clip, it’s clear that Sophie’s day has been made, as she says, “I can’t believe that just happened. I can’t believe she took the time to come and see me!”

RELATED: You Have to See Selena Gomez's Dancing Duet with This 6-Year-Old

Watch the full video at the top.