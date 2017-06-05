Wait, Does This Mean that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are Friends Now?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may not be getting back together, but there’s no bad blood between these two exes. The “Bad Liar” singer stopped by Sirius XM’s Morning Mash Up on Monday and when asked about Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert, she had nothing but praise.

“I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous. I love how she ended it. I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful,” she said, complimenting her off-again ex and his moving performance. “That’s what I really hope that they understand, that we’re not going to live in fear. We refuse to.”

But before all those Jelena shippers start getting their hopes up, Gomez also confirmed once again that she is very happy in her current relationship with The Weeknd. “I love being supportive, like I love just kind of having somebody’s back,” she said of touring with her boyfriend. “It feels good. I haven’t had that feeling in a while.”

So what’s the difference between being on tour and traveling on his? “My hair in a bun and I get to dance all night, that’s the difference.”

Get it, girl.