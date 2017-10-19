coach Selena Gomez Holiday 2017 - LEAD Credit: Courtesy of Coach

Gomez reprises her role as the face of Coach in the American brand's just-announced holiday ad. If you've seen her debut campaign with the brand, you may see something familiar—yes, the Plymouth Fury is back. The lead image (above) shows Gomez in the backseat of the vintage ride, this time surrounded by festive gifts and the glittering lights of New York City as she dons a luxe shearling collar, a mixed print lace dress, and layers of crystal statement jewelry. Oh, and let's not forget that charming rendered in a punchy, quirky primrose hue. Holiday fashion—who said you have to stick to burgundy?

Of course, all of this holiday Coach x Selena magic wouldn't have been possible without Coach's all-star team: You've got the legendary Steven Meisel behind the camera, ultra-chic styling from Karl Templer, Pat McGrath hooking Gomez up with that sultry holiday makeup, and Guido Palau giving her luscious lob the perfectly tousled look.

Scroll through for a fun holiday Q&A with Gomez and some behind-the-scenes shots of the latest Coach holiday ad campaign.

What's on your holiday wish list?

Since I travel so much for my job I always want the same thing and that's being able to spend time with my family and my closest friends.

coach Selena Gomez Holiday 2017 - slide 4

What are some of your favorite ways to spend the holiday season?

Cooking! On my mom's side of the family we make a lot of casserole type dishes. I love making the cheesy potatoes. My dad's side of the family makes the best tamales you've ever had. I love that I get to have two completely different experiences over the holidays. Decorating the tree is always a memorable moment for sure. I just discovered Coach actually makes the cutest ornaments which we will definitely be incorporating this year into my tree.

coach Selena Gomez Holiday 2017 - slide 3

Describe your personal style around the holidays

My personal style doesn't really change around the holidays. I am happy wearing warm clothes. Coach has these amazing shearling jackets that I can't wait to wear.

coach Selena Gomez Holiday 2017 - slide 2

