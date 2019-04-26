Selena Gomez Dropped a Major Clue About Taylor Swift's New Music Back in 2017

While we struggled to piece together Taylor Swift’s barrage of pastel hints about her new music, the biggest clue of all was hiding in the open, on Selena Gomez’s Instagram.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After much, much fanfare, Swift released a new single and music video on Friday: a vibrant self-love bop called “ME!”

And though it took us weeks of close analysis and hours spent live-streaming a mural, we finally learned what Sel had been telling us all along.

Back in 2017, on Taylor’s birthday, Gomez wrote a sweet tribute to her iconic bestie, writing, “I’m glad you were born,” and wait for it … “You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!)”

ME! It was there all along, taunting desperate Swifties. Or maybe Sel’s all caps exclamation was the inspiration for the single?

Selena confirmed that she had heard Taylor’s new music on Thursday, telling a reporter “it’s amazing.”

📹 | “Oh yeah! Oh my goodness yeah, it’s amazing, you just wait!” - Selena Gomez on Taylor’s new music [@etnow] pic.twitter.com/VVtnPIT5UD — Taylor Swift News / 4.26 (@TSwiftNZ) April 25, 2019

Perhaps there are more clues lurking on Sel’s page? I mean, this does capture Tay’s new IG aesthetic …