Selena Gomez Cleared Up the Bella Hadid Instagram Drama Once and for All 

I guess “feeling cute, might delete later” doesn’t apply to the ultra-famous? Bella Hadid (likely unwittingly) stirred up all kinds of drama over the weekend after she deleted a photo on which Selena Gomez had left a supportive “stunning [heart eyes emoji]” comment.

As you may recall, both A-listers have dated The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye). The women unfollowed each other in 2017 when Gomez took her relationship with the “Starboy” singer public. Shortly after Gomez and The Weeknd split, Hadid reconnected with her musical ex. The on-and-off-again pair reverted their status to “off again” over the summer. Gomez has since re-followed Hadid, but Hadid has yet to reciprocate.

Anyway, after Gomez left her comment on Hadid’s photo, the model deleted her post. Gomez learned about it after a fan wrote, “She’s all about supporting women. You all just can’t take it nicely. Btw Ms Hadid deleted the post.” Gomez responded, “That sucks.”

Not one to allow false rumors to run rampant and undoubtedly buried in Hadid-bashing fan comments, Gomez shared her piece (again) on the platform, writing, “NO. I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.”

So … what’s the “truth”? Well, according to TMZ (and also common sense), Hadid simply deleted the post because she didn’t like it. The outlet reported that the model even reached out to Gomez to clear up the situation. See, people are nice (sometimes)!