Listen to Selena Gomez's New Song: Cashmere Cat's "Trust Nobody"

While Selena Gomez is taking some much-needed time off from the spotlight, she’s still surprising her fans with new music. Norwegian DJ and producer Cashmere Cat dropped a new single on Thursday called, “Trust Nobody,” and Gomez's vocals take the lead on the sexy single featuring Tory Lanez .

“I’ma tell you how I want it. Baby tell me how you need it,” Gomez sings on the catchy track off of Cashmere Cat’s upcoming first album, Wild Love. “I know you don’t trust nobody, said only I could touch your body.”

“Are you down? ‘Cause I’m down, this sh— get lit,” Lanez counters. “And you got a body like Selena in them jeans,” he sings, to which Gomez treats us to a cute giggle.

Despite taking time off from the public eye to deal with her lupus diagnosis, Gomez is still delighting fans. This week, the songstress (and most-followed celeb on Instagram) hit 100 million followers—despite not posting for six weeks.

Listen to the sexy track above for a much-needed fix from the pop hit-maker.