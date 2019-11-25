Selena Gomez Wore a ‘90s-Inspired Bob to the 2019 AMAs  

In case you missed it, last night's American Music Awards was full of epic celebrity hair moments. Camila Cabello wore the longest, most prettiest braid we've seen in a while, Lizzo mastered the retro hair flip with her high ponytail, and Taylor Swift styled her signature shag in a half-up half-down look. But nothing made our jaws drop to the floor quite like when Selena Gomez showed up to the red carpet with a fresh blunt bob.

Image zoom Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

For her first AMAs appearance in two years, the singer ditched the long, wavy, waist-length extensions she's been wearing throughout the fall for the shoulder-length cut. Gomez's go-to stylist Marissa Marino gave her bob a '90s vibe by parting it down the center and created super sleek, flipped in ends. The chunky caramel ombré highlights were also a nod the decade's hair trends.

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

RELATED: Selena Gomez Just Debuted Another New Dramatic Hairstyle

This isn't the first time Gomez has debuted a dramatic new look at the AMAs. Two years ago, she shocked everyone when she showed up to the awards show with a platinum blonde bob. But if you're wondering if Gomez really cut her hair for this year's show, or if the look is just a super convincing wig, Marino confirmed that the singer's bob is only temporary. "Obsessed with this full look and faux bob," Marino captioned the post on Instagram.

Gomez has been doing the most with her hair this fall, and we're taking her 2019 AMAs bob as a sign that she's going to keep delivering amazing styles throughout the holiday season. We can't wait to see what look she tries next.