Selena Gomez Is Living Her Best Life on a Boat Amid Ex Justin Bieber's Engagement News

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's unexpected engagement doesn't seem to phase Selena Gomez in the slightest.

Hours after news broke that the Biebs and his model fiancée are engaged to be married, the "What Do You Mean" singer's ex-girlfriend was spotted having a blast on a boat cruise in New York City on Sunday afternoon.

Dressed in a blue-and-white bikini, Gomez soaked up the sun on the yacht's deck, which offered unfiltered views of the city's skyline and Statue of Liberty. Moments later, she cheered on a group of guys to jump off the side of the boat for a quick swim in the Hudson River.

Justin's engagement to Hailey didn't come as a huge surprise to his close friends, so maybe Selena wasn't completely shocked either?

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source revealed to People. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Before Baldwin entered the picture, it was all about Jelena. They were romantically linked in 2010, and continued to be on and off for years. This fall, the pair rekindled their love following Selena's breakup with The Weeknd, but things cooled off in March.

At the moment, Bieber and Gomez reportedly do not speak. "Justin has no contact with Selena now,” an insider told People. “He seems fine with it.”

So, does that mean we won't be hearing any congratulatory remarks from Selena? Stay tuned!