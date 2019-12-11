I'll Be Blunt: Selena Gomez's New Bangs Look Fantastic

Selena Gomez just debuted a major hair change while spending some time in London this week, serving a delightfully glam new look.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer stepped out for a brief excursion in the city as she posed for photos with fans. Not only was she seen in two different outfits, but she also showed off some seriously glam blunt bangs.

Selena typically opts for a center part, so the piecey fringe gave her a captivating new look, especially when paired with the outfits she chose for her London trip. For the morning, she debuted a cozy zebra print coat with dark black sunglasses and a flattering maroon lip.

Later, she rocked a Canadian tuxedo in the form of an all-denim look. She paired a jean jacket with blue jeans as well as a long-sleeved black top and black boots. She went with the same makeup and dark glasses from her zebra coat excursion as well.

It's been some time since Selena opted for bangs, but she did rock them for a brief period in early 2018. However, instead of a straight fringe, she opted for a sideswept look then. Now that it's nearly time for Selena to drop an album in the coming months, the singer could be looking to change up her look as part of her new era.

Not only has she been changing up her hair style, but she's experimented with flowing locks and shorter lengths alike in the past few weeks. With a new album scheduled to drop on January 10, it's likely Selena will continue serving intriguing new looks while promoting her new music. If they look great like her decision to get bangs, we'll be following her style journey closely.