Selena Gomez Steps Out in a Plunging Pastel Dress Following Transplant Announcement

Selena Gomez is doing anything but singing the blues, but she certainly wears them well.

The "Fetish" songstress's end-of-summer street style streak continued on during her latest outing in New York City as she stepped out in a plunging light blue and white dress with three-quarter sleeves paired with casual white sneakers.

As Gomez made her way across a street, she toted a cream handbag (shop a similar style here) in her hand and completed her look with silver hoops and coordinating round glasses. To match the effortless vibe of her ensemble, InStyle's September cover girl threw her hair back into a loose bun.

Freddy Baez/InStar

This is just the latest time Gomez has been spotted out and about in the Big Apple. Giving the constant shift in weather as summer wraps up, she's rocked everything from an orange sweater and crimson miniskirt, under a long gray plaid coat to a casual sweater and jeans.

In the midst of her N.Y.C. excursions, Gomez revealed to fans that she took a step away from the spotlight this summer to undergo a kidney transplant because of her battle with Lupus. "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she captioned a shot of herself laying in a hospital bed next to her kidney donor and friend Francia Raisa.

"So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health," she continued. "I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: lupusresearch.org—by grace through faith."

We're happy to see Gomez back in action.