Selena Gomez Looks Better Than Ever in a Black One-Piece Swimsuit

INF Photo
Kelsey Glein
Sep 22, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Summer isn't over quite yet! Selena Gomez flaunted her best assets while on vacation in Miami over the weekend, and the star looked stunning while enjoying the sand and surf with her pals. The brunette beauty hit the beach and showed off her rocking physique in a high-cut black American Apparel one-piece swimsuit (shop similar styles, $45; americanapparel.net), which also perfectly highlighted the fresh script tattoo on her upper thigh.

INF Photo

But that's not the only major news for the star today—she is also releasing her highly-anticipated music video for her song Same Old Love off her upcoming album Revival, which drops on Oct. 9. Check out a teaser below:

The official video for #SameOldLove directed by @Michael_Haussman and starring YOU GUYS drops today! Who’s ready?

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

