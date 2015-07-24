Selena Gomez's Birthday Outfit Puts Her Taut Tummy on Full Display

It looks like the festivities for Selena Gomez's birthday are still going strong! The gorgeous star turned 23 years old on Wednesday, but was still celebrating the following night in London. Gomez was photographed out on the town with her all-girl squad and while all the ladies looked amazing, the singer's head-turning style really caught our eye.

The former Disney actress looked all grown up as she showed off her flat abs in a head-to-toe leather look. Gomez stepped out in an edgy sleeveless crop top, skinny pants, and ankle booties. She broke up the all-black outfit by carrying her animal-print jacket over her arm. For hair and makeup, the starlet kept things natural with her hair pulled away from her face and a fresh golden glow on her cheeks.

This entire look definitely serves up major inspiration for a night out. If you've got an evening with the girls planned and not quite sure what to wear, let Gomez's birthday style take the lead, and browse our look-alike picks below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Cammi NYC crop top, $198; caminyc.com. Max Mara Studio trousers, $475; matchesfashion.com. Charles by Charles David boot, $149; nordstrom.com. Hugo jacket, $557; coggles.com.

