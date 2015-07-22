19 Times Selena Gomez Showed Us the Power of BFFs

Instagram/selenagomez
See Her Transformation
Hana Asbrink
Jul 22, 2015 @ 6:45 am

Selena Gomez has a lot to celebrate these days, from her sultry single, "Good for You" (featuring A$AP Rocky), to her role voicing the character of Mavis in the animated film, Hotel Transylvania 2.

But when the demands of work slow down, the talented brunette can often be seen spending her off-duty time with her coterie of BFFs, which often includes the likes of Taylor Swift, Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens and Courtney Barry. This girl knows the restorative power of good girlfriends and she isn't afraid to share the love!

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

I may post about them too much but it's because I love them too much.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

R$ @raquellestevens

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Rp @lilyjcollins 💙💙💙 surrounded by the sweetest, most grounded gals ☺️

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Tinker bell cups ☺️

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

RELATED: These Celebrity BFFs Are Seriously the Best

Soul cycle aftermath. I. Want. Tacos.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

My girls

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Another just because they make my heart so happy 💗

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Couldn't ask for a sweeter group of ladies ☺️

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

When you ask your friends to play with your hair...

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

My sweet, sweet Sarah #OG

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Just got sent this one again. Princess Courtney 💜

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Apple cider and my girls ☺ Happy new year my loves ❤ love you all endlessly

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Just a Saturday night. Taylor's tea, Demi's laugh. Honestly, can't complain.

A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

PHOTOS: See Selena Gomez's Changing Looks

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!