Selena Gomez Reveals What Bill Murray Was Whispering in Her Ear on the Cannes Red Carpet

Recently, Selena Gomez and Bill Murray struck up the most unlikely friendship in Hollywood, and paraded their newfound love for one another all over the red carpet at Cannes while promoting their zombie flick The Dead Don't Die.

During the film's premiere, the duo were inseparable with Bill constantly leaning in and whispering in Sel's ear and the singer returning his affection by blowing kisses to him.

But the question on everyone's mind remains, "What was he whispering to her?"

While stopping by the Tonight Show, Selena revealed the answer: "It wasn’t even—first off, that kind of looks weird," she said while looking at a photo of herself and Murray. "But he was just saying dumb things, like he would just lean in and be like, ‘You look great tonight.’ And then he’d look back seriously and be like, ‘Where are you from?’"

She continued: "And I would just sit there, and I’m trying to be poised. It was fine. That’s what he did with all the time. In press conferences, he’d try to hit me with things. Yeah, it’s just he’s fun. He’s a big kid."

However, according to Murray, he was trying to calm her nerves with the silly statements. “I don’t remember what I said,” he responded with a laugh during an interview with Vanity Fair. “I was trying to keep her at ease. I really like her."

It's true: Gomez and Murray really do get along IRL. Murray even admitted that he'd "bring her home" to his mother, if she was still alive. And Gomez also gushed about her co-star on Instagram, joking that they are "getting married."

Despite the 42-year age difference, this relationship somehow makes total sense.