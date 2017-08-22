Selena Gomez Talks About Her Time on Bed Rest in an Open Conversation on Mental Health

Olivia Bahou
Aug 22, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Selena Gomez is opening up the conversation on mental health. Over the weekend, the pop star moderated a Q&A with Good Time director Josh Safdie and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, and she didn’t hold anything back when it came to her own journey.

“A lot of you probably don’t know why I’m here. I actually don’t know why I’m here either, but these guys are really cool,” she joked, according to ET. “A little while ago I was actually on bed rest, and it’s probably the worst time to watch Heaven Knows What or the best time, depending on your mental state. I ended up becoming extremely fascinated with the boys and kind of forced them to become my friend a little bit.”

“People may not know this, but Selena’s an avid movie devourer. She will just devour a movie and watch, like a [Brian] De Palma movie, like, four or five times a day,” Safdie added.

The film, which touches on mental health, depression, and addiction, resonated deeply with Gomez. “For me, personally, I really liked the mental aspect of it, because I’ve done a lot of those exercises that you put in,” she said. “So, the beginning of the movie stuck with me because I actually … I’m very open, it’s not really a secret, but I, for sure, have talked about that, and I’ve done a lot of those exercises.”

VIDEO: Behind the Cover with Selena Gomez

Of course, this isn’t the first time Gomez has spoken about being in control of her mental health. InStyle’s September cover star told us about her 90 days in a rehab facility last year. “Everything I cared about, I stopped caring about. I came out, and it felt like, ‘OK, I can only go forward.’ And there are still days. I go to therapy. I believe in that and talking about where you are. But I’m in a really, really healthy place,” she said in our cover story.

“I was in the countryside and never did my hair; I took part in equine therapy, which is so beautiful. And it was hard, obviously. But I knew what my heart was saying, and I thought, ‘OK, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people.’”

RELATED: Selena Gomez's Feminine Red Midiskirt Is on Sale for Half Off

Click here to read the rest of her candid interview.

Show Transcript

Hey, look what I found in the pool? Okay, let me see. These questions. Perfect, I love questions. Don't you? Yes. [SOUND] [BLANK_AUDIO] What's the last thing you Googled? Actually, a Bible verse. What? Yeah. [UNKNOWN] What a good influence on our young. I don't Don't give me that. Alright, go ahead. What's one thing you've liberated from a set or a shoot? That I've actually inherited [CROSSTALK]? Perhaps it's come home with you. I got to keep my wand when I was on my show. Have you used your wand lately? No. It's in a pretty little frame, and I keep it somewhere special [CROSSTALK] If you get angry at someone can you just go, I. I wish. Curse you! [LAUGH] What's one accessory that gives you instant confidence? Surprisingly a nice little black dress. Just a simple Jen Anniston type of dress. Cuz you can look very minxy in those. Yeah. Mm-hm. Classy. What is the movie you will watch every single time? Serendipity>>Is it because it's so serendipidous>>Perhaps but I also adore Kate Beckinsale>>Do you like ice skating?>>No because I'm not good at it. Do you?>>No>>Ok>>And what are you reading right now>>I'm actually reading Feelers by Arian Huffington. There she is. That's it. There it was. Done. [NOISE]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!