Selena Gomez Is Launching Her Own Beauty Line

Another day, another celebrity filing a trademark to create their own beauty brand. Following Hailey Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez is the latest star working on a product line.

Gomez filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 11 for a number of beauty products including fragrances, cosmetics, skincare preparations, moisturizers, haircare preparations, soaps, essential oils, and more. WWD reports that the singer's trademark was filed by her production company July Moon Productions.

The singer isn't a complete stranger to the beauty industry. Gomez had a namesake fragrance in 2011 that she crowdsourced through her fans who helped create its scent profile. This forthcoming line will mark her return to the beauty industry. While she hasn't done much in the beauty world since her fragrance, Gomez has landed numerous fashion campaigns including Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Puma.

Given that Gomez's hair and makeup looks always top the red carpet beauty lists, we expect her product are going to be good.