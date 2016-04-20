A Selena Gomez Autobiographical Drama Is in the Works

Big news for Selenators: The star is executive producing a new drama inspired by her life experiences. Kevin Spacey has also signed on to produce the Lifetime movie. [Deadline]

Here are more must-click links to visit during your lunch break:

1. If you’re anxiously awaiting Game of Thrones’s Season 6 premiere, this site's algorithm might be able to give you some spoilers about the new season, including which characters are likely to die next. [Time]

2. Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt come out with guns blazing in the first trailer for The Magnificent Seven, out this fall. [USA Today]

3. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s first commercial for Under Armour is here, and it will inspire you to get up and get moving. [Footwear News]

4. Is it autumn yet? General Mills just announced the launch of new Pumpkin Spice Cheerios this fall, and we can’t wait to get our hands on a box. [Time]

5. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper’s pregnancy is giving Tina Fey extra time away from the Netflix show to work on the Mean Girls musical this summer. [Entertainment Weekly]