Selena Gomez Makes a Statement in a Plunging Blouse and High-Waisted Pants

Selena Gomez certainly has mastered the art of wearing head-to-toe black. For her recent birthday, the 23-year-old stepped out in the chic shade and yesterday she once again stayed true to the always-on-trend hue. The singer looked elegantly polished as she strutted through LAX's terminals in a classic all-black look (above).

Gomez has mastered wearing the dark shade and knows how to mix textures and use interesting silhouettes to create a statement-making outfit. For her latest iteration, she balanced low-plunging silky blouse with high-waisted pants that had a slight flare. Her accessories also matched the monochrome look, from her leather boots to her Prada handbag ($2,000; neimanmarcus.com). Staying with the sophisticated style of her outfit, Gomez let her long brunette hair hang down over her shoulders, and kept her makeup to a minimal with a rose-tinted lip.

