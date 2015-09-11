Selena Gomez Reveals Her Album Cover Inspiration: Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston apparently was the inspiration behind Selena Gomez's sultry new album cover. The "Good for You" singer expressed her love for the actress on Twitter by sharing the photos pictured above. [Twitter]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Netflix finally sets a premiere date for Marvel's superhero series Jessica Jones (Nov. 20). Watch the first trailer here. [YouTube]

2. Congratulations are in order for Orange Is the New Black star Samira Wiley, who is the new face of Christian Siriano. [Instagram]

3. We've seen the pictures, now we can listen to Tom Hiddleston sing as Hank Williams in the first clips for the biopic I Saw the Light. [Entertainment Weekly]

4. The band members of Imagine Dragons prove that their talents go beyond music as they nail these unbelievable basketball trick shots. [Billboard]

5. One of the last living rescue dogs from 9/11 just had an amazing sweet 16 birthday that included a gourmet cheeseburger and a ride in a vintage taxi. [USA Today]