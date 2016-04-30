Selena Gomez’s Advice to Young Girls Will Make You Love Her Even More

Selena Gomez is the most-followed star on Instagram, but she didn’t build up her fan base with a perfectly curated account. Her feed reads just like how you would expect her life to: One minute, there’s a glam red carpet shot, and the next, a grainy iPhone pic with her friends. One day she’s in sweats, the next day she's sporting a diamond collar. But even the glitziest photo is accompanied by a relatable caption, reminding us that fame hasn’t made her any less human.

when they play your song at the club A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 18, 2016 at 8:00pm PST

InStyle caught up with Gomez during rehearsals for her Revival tour, which kicks off May 6, and the star had the best advice for the young girls looking up to her on stage. “I don’t ever want to be untouchable," she said. "I don’t want people to look at me on stage and think, ‘Wow, I could never do that in a million years.’ I want them to look up at that stage and say, ‘I can do that,’ because there isn’t anything that’s perfect about me and that’s what I love."

“I’m glad that there are horrible pictures of me. I’m glad that there are moments that are real. I’m not dying when I see a horrible photo, going, ‘Oh my gosh, my life is ruined,'” the former Disney star said. “I’ve worked so hard to get where I’m at, and people can tell. And I’d rather that. So if anything, my advice is to know that it’s possible.”

Somehow, days before embarking on a worldwide tour, this award-winning artist just got even more relatable.

—With reporting by Brandi Fowler