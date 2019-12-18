Uh, Selena Gomez Had An 'Accident' While Watching Ed Sheeran Perform

We've all been there. You're swaying along to your favorite song at a concert, when Mother Nature strikes. You've gotta go. Now. But there are no bathrooms around, and there's no way you're going to pack up and leave. The only option? Letting a little pressure off wouldn't hurt, would it? No one would know, right?

That's exactly the predicament Selena Gomez found herself in when she headed out to see Ed Sheeran at the Hollywood Bowl. Believe it or not, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer admitted that she, uh, "soiled herself" during the show. But there's a story behind all of this – she didn't just volunteer the information out of the blue.

Selena made a recent stop by KISS FM in the United Kingdom, where she participated in a hilarious segment called Liar Liar. The game, similar in theme to Two Truths and a Lie, found Selena asked to tell two stories that weren't true and one story that was. She started with a real doozy of a tale.

“Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home," she said. "Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl and there was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let’s say, down there. So I will say that it was the first time that I had maybe soiled my pants a bit." By "soiled her pants a bit," she totally meant she wet herself.

"I was not excited, but I didn’t want to leave," she explained. "I kind of just went, ‘All right, I’ll put a little sweater on the bottom of me to kinda just...,’ and I made it through the concert." What a trooper.

After telling the "soiled pants" story, Selena shared a yarn about her cousin's wedding and her godson Aidan, who had been grabbing chunks of wedding cake during the ceremony.

She also told a story about Kenya's Maasai Warriors, who reportedly taught her to use weapons like spears and bows to defend herself.

But only one of them could be true. Imagine the shock when she revealed that she really did pee her pants at an Ed Sheeran concert.

"Just so you know, I’ve never told anyone that," she said after the reveal. "I can’t wait to see the headlines on this one." Here's one to add to your collection, Selena. And honestly, you did what you had to do. No shame.