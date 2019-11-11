Selena Gomez Went Full Romy and Michele at a '90s Prom-Themed Party
Name a better party theme ... We'll wait.
Selena Gomez attended what may have been the coolest party of all-time last night. Get this, it was a birthday party for Julia Michaels (who has no “Issues” when it comes to throwing an amazing bash), and the theme was … *drumroll* … ‘90s prom!
Looking back, it feels like everything was better in the ‘90s. Macaulay Culkin was a national treasure, new Friends episodes were available every week, tattoo chokers and butterfly clips were inarguably “rad” … But the best part was probably the prevalence of this hairstyle:
Romy and Michele have nothing on a frosted-lip, piece-y updo-wearing Selena.
And it only gets better … Not only did the chart-topping ‘90s child remember her choker, but she also paid tribute to one of the decade’s hottest red carpet trends: the crisscross back. Gomez wore an LBD with thin straps intersecting across her back. To top it off, the 27-year-old donned black platform sneakers.
P.S. Did you notice the Under the Sea background?? The planning committee was so on-point!