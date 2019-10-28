Selena Gomez Wore 6 Outfits in 48 hours

Promoting new music shouldn't be easy, but Selena Gomez is making it look like a walk in the park, especially when she's serving look after look as she's hopping from one event to the next. In just the last three days, Gomez has been seen in nearly seven outfits (if you count one SKIMS-clad mirror selfie) that run the gamut from comfy and cozy to all-out glam.

Gomez's looks come courtesy of stylist Kate Young, who has been chronicling choice looks from the lineup on her Instagram. Today, Gomez stepped out wearing a patterned dress from Ganni along with a Celine bag and slouchy boots.

Before that, she put in some time at Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, where she wore a bright turquoise Sies Marjan suit, even though radio listeners couldn't see it. It's that sort of dedication that the Selenators love.

But that's definitely not all. In another besuited moment, Gomez wore a patterned, double-breasted Frame suit with bold red lipstick and matching nails. Even though the cut of the suit and the traditional black-and-white check pattern is masculine, she let her lipstick and her beachy waves temper that energy.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

And under that suit? Gomez shared a bathroom selfie extolling the virtues of Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear, calling it "legit" and "so freaking comfortable."

Gomez was also seen wearing a sleeveless black turtleneck paired with a striped Miu Miu skirt that featured a paper-bag waist. She added a major dose of glam with a metallic Fendi bag and a half updo.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Yesterday, Gomez was celebrating with her friends and decided to keep things more low-key. She shared a photo of a photo on her Instagram that showed her wearing a black-and-yellow striped top

And before this onslaught of fashion, Gomez was still offering plenty of inspiration. While not everyone can get in on the mirrored bustier she wears in the "Look at Her Now" music video, we can all agree that a longline Jacquemus cardigan is pretty cozy. She wore it last week right after the two new tracks debuted.