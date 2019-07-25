Selena Gomez Opened Up About Turning 27 In a Rare Personal Message

Since speaking out about the effect Instagram has had on her mental health, Selena Gomez has maintained a fairly minimal presence on the platform, but on Wednesday, she posted a rare personal note to fans.

Gomez, who turned 27 on Monday, thanked fans for their well-wishes, and said they had her crying tears of joy.

"I wanted to thank each and every one of you for your words on my bday," she wrote in her first post in almost a month. "Not just the quick notes. The thought that goes behind every word you write usually ends up with me crying grateful tears like I did last night. Praying for all of you!! I LOVE YOU."

The singer has been spending her birthday in Italy with friends and family, and reportedly had a delicious birthday lunch full of pasta and tiramisu, as one does when in Rome.

In an interview on Coach's Dream It Real podcast earlier this year, she opened up about why she tries not to spend too much time on Instagram, because "it is not that healthy to be on it all the time."

"I noticed with me, I got kind of depressed looking at these people who look beautiful and amazing, and it would just get me down a lot so I just think taking breaks is really important," she said.