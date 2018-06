We can't get enough of Selena Gomez's style—on and off the red carpet! That's why we caught up with the pop sensation's stylist, Basia Richard, to get the inside scoop on Gomez's signature looks. "As a musician, she wants to be sexier and more grown up," Richard, shown inset, told InStyle.com. "As an actress, we keep it softer and more glamorous." Click through for 10 secrets to Selena Gomez's style!

MORE: Everything Selena Wore This Year!