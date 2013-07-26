Selena and Miley's Different Music Careers, Rosamund Pike Cast in Gone Girl, and More

Getty Images for ESPY; WireImage (3); AFP/Getty Images; BuzzFoto/FilmMagic
1. For an eye-opening look at Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez's music, read this commentary on their diverging post-teen careers. [NY Times]
2. Rosamund Pike will play the lead role opposite Ben Affleck in the film adaptation of Gone Girl. [THR]
3. Prince William beware! Brother Harry's babysitting charges are pricey. [People]
4. Lady Gaga will debut her new single from upcoming album ARTPOP at the MTV VMAs. [Mashable]
5. Heidi Klum's sexy beach pictures were taken by...her mom! [E! Online]
6. This is Tinker Bell in the flesh! Rose McIver will play the character on Once Upon a Time. [EW]