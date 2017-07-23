See Your Favorite Stars Doing Their Thing at Comic-Con

Jerod Harris/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jul 23, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

This year’s Comic-Con, which took place in San Diego, Calif., was packed with superheroes, the stars who play them, and exciting new trailers.

Highlights included Halle Berry chugging whisky, Harrison Ford giving Ryan Gosling a shove, and Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman comforting an overcome young fan, to name just a few.

The stars were out en force, and we’ve rounded up some highlights. Scroll through to see who was holding court at the convention.

VIDEO: Halle Berry Is as Obsessed With Wonder Woman as We Are

 

1 of 12 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Ryan Gosling

2 of 12 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Gal Gadot

3 of 12 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Chris Hemsworth

4 of 12 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Jamie Chung

5 of 12 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Cate Blanchett

6 of 12 Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Naomi Watts

7 of 12 Jerod Harris/Getty

Halle Berry

8 of 12 FilmMagic

Sophie Turner

9 of 12 SMXRF/Star Max/Getty

Olivia Munn

10 of 12 Jerod Harris/Getty

Krysten Ritter

11 of 12 Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Judy Greer 

12 of 12 Jerod Harris/Getty

The Black Eyed Peas

