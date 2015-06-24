Watch the Sheryl Sandberg-Backed Girl-Power Ad That Won Big at the Cannes Lions Festival

Believe it or not, in some parts of the world, menstruation is still considered taboo. In India and other South Asian countries, women on their period are discouraged from exercising, entering kitchens, and even touching pickle jars – yes, you heard us right—for fear that the contents would rot. But in a game-changing commercial, advertising company BBDO India addresses these harsh stereotypes by encouraging young girls to "make the taboos go away and touch the pickle jar." Last night at the Cannes Lion festival—widely known as the Oscars of the advertising world—their viral ad won the coveted Glass Lion prize, awarded for work that addresses issues of gender inequality and prejudice, spearheaded by Lean In author and #girlboss Sheryl Sandberg. Watch the inspiring ad below.

