See What's On Rachel Bilson's Gift List

Actress and InStyle columnist Rachel Bilson braved the cold to give out gifts and do some holiday shopping at the opening of Target's To-Go shop in N.Y.C. Along with the pop-up store's selection of toys and houseware, Bilson picked up pieces from Rodarte's new Target collection. "Every look is so cute and it's perfect for fashion lovers," she told us. What gift is on Bilson's own wish list? "I'm asking for Thomas Keller's cookbook, Ad Hoc at Home," she revealed. "The recipes are very accessible, which is definitely my style."

—Enid Portuguez