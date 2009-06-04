See What The Stars Are Googling!

More than a million people follow her on Twitter, now Demi Moore is showing us how she spends her time online in between Tweets. The Internet-savvy star has signed up for the iGoogle Celebrity Showcase , a peek at the personalized homepages of famous figures and a chance to grab the Google "gadgets" they use to customize your own page. Anna Sui says she's "always checking out what's new on eBay," Donald Trump plays the occasional round of virtual miniature golf, and Betsy Johnson says she uses Facebook "to update fans on new product arrivals." Demi's top touts Artistaday.com, the memory game Bejeweled, and InStyle.com's This Just In news feed.

•See: how stars like Rachael Ray and Keith Urban surf the Internet.•Grab: InStyle.com's This Just In gadget for your iGoogle homepage.

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter