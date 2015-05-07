See What InStyle's Editors Are Giving Their Moms for Mother's Day

Choosing the perfect Mother’s Day gift can be a challenge—even for InStyle’s editors. But after putting in plenty of time and thought (not to mention, making great use of our online shopping skills), we’ve found the ultimate presents to give our moms this Sunday. Below, check out a few of our picks—and enjoy a bit of last-minute gift inspo, just in case you need it.

The Must-Have Gym Bag

"My mom spins five times a week at her gym, and she's always asking me to get her a fab bag she can show off to her spin friends. This one from Rebecca Minkoff's brand-new athleisure line will surely impress them. It features tons of pockets, which I know she'll love, and a removable mesh bag for her sweaty clothes. I'm hoping it inspires her to take her sprints and climbs with a big gigantic smile." – Sharon Clott Kanter, Senior Editor

(Rebecca Minkoff Small Subway Tote, $225; rebeccaminkoff.com)

A Message in a Dress

“My mom used to make dresses for me when I was little, so I bought her this cute striped style from Kate Spade and sewed in one of their ‘I've Got Your Back’ labels to make her smile. Fingers crossed she lets me borrow it sometime!” – Jennifer Ferrise, Associate Editor

(Kate Spade Drop Waist Stripe Jersey Dress, $118; katespade.com. Kate Spade New York Sew-In Label, $10; papyrusonline.com)

The Ultimate Slip-On

“My mom is obsessed with slip-ons right now, so I know she’ll love these super-cool sneaks from Vince. She’s an elementary school teacher and has the summer off, so she can wear these all the time now that she finally has the chance to relax. Plus, they go with her entire black and white wardrobe!” – Samantha Simon, Editorial Assistant

(Vince Flat Slip-On Sneakers, $193; bloomingdales.com)

A Summery Shawl

“I saw this at the Gift Show in February and fell in love with it. The weight and heft of the linen is amazing. It’s the perfect shawl to throw over your shoulders on a summer evening, and it’s super chic over a white shirt accessorized with a gold or brass cuff bracelet. Also, my mother has the most incredible blue eyes so I always get her something blue—it's hard to resist the temptation!” ­­– Joanna Bober, Lifestyle Director

(Pehr Designs Linen Throw, $160; casa.com)

Sunglasses to Remember

“I'll be buying my mom these Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses, which are a reissue of the iconic pair Audrey Hepburn wore in Breakfast at Tiffany's. My mom and I both love Audrey Hepburn, and Tiffany's was the first place we visited together when I was a little girl…still a perfect place to cure my homesickness.” – Elyse Maloni, Accessories Assistant

(Oliver Goldsmith Manhattan Sunglasses, $440; eyegoodies.com)

A Personalized Tote

“I'd love to give my mom this roomy Cuyana zipper tote. It's the perfect carryall for summer beach weekends, plus I can have it monogrammed with her initials so it feels extra special.” – Christina Shanahan, Senior Editor

(Cuyana Oversized Carryall Tote, $250; cuyana.com)

Stylish Workout Gear

“My parents recently sprung for a Peloton bike, so I'm splurging on some fancy new workout clothes that'll make my mom look as fresh as the instructors.” – Claire Stern, Assistant Editor

(From left: Lululemon Ebb & Flow Bra, $48; lululemon.com. Alala Clutch Tank, $65; alalastyle.com. Alala Captain Crop Tight, $105; alalastyle.com. Nike Free 4.0 Flyknit Women’s Running Shoe, $99, nike.com.)