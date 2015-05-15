See How 3 InStyle Editors Accessorize with Blake Lively's Handbag

Blake Lively has sucessfully worn ten outfits in one day and continually stunned on major red carpets (her maternity style is exquisite, too), but what makes The Age of Adaline actress's style all the more lust-worthy is that she famously chooses it all on her own sans a stylist.

Take the Henri Bendel colorblock handbag ($398, henribendel.com) that the actress wore with skinny jeans, a statement jacket, and a floppy hat on a day out in Los Angeles (above). If the style star's stamp of approval isn't enticing enough, three InStyle staffers gave the bag a go, proving just how versatile the everyday carryall can be.

Claire Stern, Assistant Editor

On her personal style: "I rarely take men into consideration when I dress. When I wake up, I prefer to be comfortable. That usually means high-waisted boyfriend jeans and a T-shirt, which I'll typically pair with some walkable heels to feminize what would otherwise look schlumpy on my diminutive frame."

Get the look: Michael Stars tank, $54; michaelstars.com. AYR jeans, $195; ayr.com. Prada sandals (similar style), $590; saksfifthavenue.com. Karen Walker sunglasses, $250; shopbop.com.

Andrea Cheng, Associate Editor

On her personal style: “My style is a walking contradiction—I have fun with quirky prints or pairings, but gravitate toward classic silhouettes, I experiment with trends, but rely heavily on closet staples, and I take fashion risks (or at least I think so), but make comfort my number one priority.”

Get the look: Zara top (similar style), $50; zara.com. Raoul skirt, $480; raoul.com. BonLook sunglasses, $69; bonlook.com. Nike iD sneakers, $115; nike.com.

Alexis Bennett, Editorial Assistant

On her personal style: "My style is classic with a sultry edge. I love looking polished yet feeling relaxed so there’s a lot of mixing timeless staples with trendy elements. A leather jacket and strappy heels are a must."

Get the look: Zara top, $40; zara.com. Forever 21 skirt, $23; forever21.com. Kate Spade New York pumps, $298; nordstrom.com. Jules Smith bracelet (similar style), $75; neimanmarcus.com.

