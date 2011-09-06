See the Video: Emma Watson's Lancôme Campaign!

Emma Watson's campaign video for Lancome's Trésor Midnight Rose fragrance is here! The purple-tinted clip (which matches the purple-tinted perfume bottle) shows the actress working sleek hair and deep red lipstick through a series of missed connections with a Parisian bookseller, played by French actor Cyril Descours. Watch the video above, and tell us, what do you think of Watson's chic campaign look? 

PLUS: See more photos of Emma Watson's Lancôme campaign in the gallery. 

