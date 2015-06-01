See All the Top Looks at the 2015 Critics' Choice Television Awards Show

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Bee Shapiro
May 31, 2015

With shows like Empire, Mad Men, The Americans and more, television these days is better than ever. So naturally the red carpet at the 2015 Critics' Choice Television Awards show tonight (May 31) didn't disappoint. One of our favorites, Taraji P. Henson (a.k.a. the fearsome, fabulous Cookie on Empire) knew just how to work it in a curve-hugging Alexander Wang. See the rest of the top looks of the night, here!

