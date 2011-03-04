See Rory Beca's Forever 21 Collection: Everything Is Under $30!

Los Angeles designer Rory Beca just released a line in collaboration with Forever 21 and it's filled with irresistible pieces at great prices. "I wanted the line to be fun and versatile so that girls could have little party dresses or something to wear to work," Beca (inset) told us at the New York launch. The lineup includes breezy satin dresses, embellished knits, and a boardwalk-ready romper, and each piece is under $30. Los Angeles fans of the designer should meet her at The Grove's Forever 21 tonight (6 to 9 p.m.) for sweet treats, styling advice, and gifts with purchase, while supplies last. Click through to see the entire covetable collection, including Beca's favorite pieces.